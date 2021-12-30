PAU, GADVASU pay tributes to farmers killed during year-long agitation

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) units of Atam Pargas Social Welfare Council paid tribute to the martyrs of the farmers’ agitation on Wednesday.

RK Dhaliwal, director students’ welfare, PAU welcomed the guests, farmers and their families. The universities sensitised the academia to ensure self- sustenance of the martyrs’ families.

Vice-chancellor of GADVASU Inderjeet Singh said, “The farmers’ protest was non-violent and it is important to lend support to their families with faith that the entire society stands by them. Both PAU and GADVASU are committed to the welfare of the farming community”

Former vice-chancellor of PAU Manjit Singh Kang said the farmers’ protest brought the farmers of Punjab and Haryana together under one roof.

Nachhatar Singh Malhi, director of the council and former vice-chancellor of Guru Kashi University, Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda, said the farmers’ protest was victory of democracy and the long battle won by the farmers in this corporate world speaks for itself.