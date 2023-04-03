Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PAU V-C shows the way forward to scale up Museum of Rural Life of Punjab

PAU V-C shows the way forward to scale up Museum of Rural Life of Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 03, 2023 10:27 PM IST

The PAU V-C said the Museum of Rural Life of Punjab is one of its kind in the country and a precious monument standing testimony to the rich culture and heritage of ancient Punjab

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal visited the Museum of Rural Life of Punjab and lauded the initiative of the communication centre in revamping and renovating the historical replica of rural life of the state.

PAU V-C Satbir Singh Gosal taking a round of the exhibits on display at the museum. (HT Photo)
PAU V-C Satbir Singh Gosal taking a round of the exhibits on display at the museum. (HT Photo)

While taking a round of the exhibits on display, Gosal said the museum is one of its kind in the country and a precious monument standing testimony to the rich culture and heritage of ancient Punjab. “Besides serving as a bridge connecting generations, the museum with its rare artifacts is an attraction for historians studying human cultures,” he added.

Giving directions for strengthening the museum’s visibility and renovation strategies, Gosal revealed that the replica house would be developed as a tourist spot, complete with recreational activities, including a food court, recreational activities and ethnic shopping kiosks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab country bridge pau vice-chancellor heritage punjab agricultural university tourist spot state food court + 8 more
punjab country bridge pau vice-chancellor heritage punjab agricultural university tourist spot state food court + 7 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out