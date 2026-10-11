People disillusioned with AAP, BJP will form govt in Punjab: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form government in Punjab after the assembly polls as the people are “disillusioned” with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Saini claimed that the people are now going to remove the Congress even from the role of the Opposition. (HT)

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“ The people of Punjab have made up their mind to bring the BJP to power. The AAP government has failed to fulfil its promises of honest governance. The Congress cannot give right direction to youth. If anyone could give them or is giving them the right direction, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Saini said, while interacting with mediapersons after offering prayers at the Mata Mansa Devi Temple here on the first day of the navratras.

On the opposition INDIA bloc MPs’ protest in Delhi against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Saini said, “The alliance does not have any issue left. They want to divert people’s attention by telling lies and spreading confusion, without having any real issue.”

Attacking the previous Congress-led UPA government, Saini said, “Our youth does not know the situation that prevailed before 2014. People used to get cooking gas cylinders by standing in queue for three days. PM Modi has addressed those systemic flaws over the past twelve years and accelerated the nation’s progress towards a ‘Viksit Bharat’, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Saini claimed that the people are now going to remove the Congress even from the role of the Opposition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saini claimed that the people are now going to remove the Congress even from the role of the Opposition. {{/usCountry}}

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CM inaugurates tourist police post

Saini also inaugurated Haryana’s first tourist police post within the Mata Mansa Devi Temple complex, accompanied by Haryana director general of police (DGP) Ajay Singhal and Panchkula police commissioner Pankaj Nain.

He also visited a blood donation camp jointly organised by the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, the District Red Cross Society, Panchkula, and the Shri Shiv Kanwar Mahasangh Charitable Trust, where he interacted with donors and commended their noble contribution.