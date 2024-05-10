Pinjore: Dismissed employee attacks crusher owner, son, driver

A stone crusher owner and his son along with their driver on Wednesday were assaulted in Pinjore for dismissing an employee on suspicion of theft. The injured were rushed to the government hospital in Kalka from where Vikas was referred to civil hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula. (iStock)

In his compliant, Varun Mittal, a 29-year-old law graduate of Sector 20, Panchkula, told police that his father Vikas Mittal owned a stone crusher in Charniya village since 2022 besides a brick kiln in Paploha Majra village.

He said that on May 8 at about 10.30 pm, after leaving from the crusher site in his car, after a short distance he was stopped by one Binder who blocked Varun’s vehicle by parking his motorcycle in front of it. Varun added that Binder then told him to pull down his car’s window and threatened him of hindering the crusher’s operations for laying off an employee Kala. As they were talking, Varun said, his father Vikas too reached there and as soon as he got down from his vehicle, Binder started thrashing Vikas up. No sooner had this happened than Kala along with four other persons too reached there and joined in the attack.

Varun said when he along with his father’s driver Abhishek ran to save Vikas, the accused started roughing them up as well. It was only after hearing the victims’ cries for help that the staff from the crusher site ran to their rescue, which made the accused flee while issuing threats.

The injured were rushed to government hospital Kalka from where Vikas was referred to civil hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, while Varun and Abhishek were discharged after administering first aid. Varun alleged that his father’s gold chain was also missing after the attack.

A case under sections 148,149,323,341 and 506 of Indian Penal Code was registered in the Pinjore police station.