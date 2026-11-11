District police will keep a close watch on 1,126 accused currently out on bail, including those facing charges in serious and heinous crimes, as part of its efforts to strengthen crime prevention and ensure public safety.

P’kula police to keep watch on over 1k accused out on bail

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The directions were issued during a crime review meeting chaired by DCP (crime) Amrinder Singh on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by ACPs, station house officers (SHOs), crime unit in-charges and police post in-charges, among other officials.

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Police teams are verifying the addresses and activities of these accused through modern technology as well as physical visits to prevent them from committing further offences while on bail.

The police have also decided to auction 301 abandoned vehicles lying at police premises after completing the legal formalities. Action is also being intensified against vehicles plying without number plates, with removed number plates or without high-security registration plates (HSRPs).

The DCP directed officers to strengthen the beat system, with one ASI and one constable assigned to each village and designated area. He also ordered the prompt disposal of pending cases and complaints, increased night patrolling and coordinated action to arrest proclaimed offenders and absconders.

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