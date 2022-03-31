PM Jan Arogya Yojana: Chandigarh to include 47,500 Food Security Act beneficiaries
The UT Administration has decided to include 47,500 families of Chandigarh covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) in the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).
Under AB-PMJAY, a flagship scheme of the Union government, these families will be provided cashless medical treatment up to ₹5 lakh at empanelled public and private hospitals across the country. The eligible beneficiaries are registered as per the socio-economic caste census data.
UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said the 47,500 families will be provided cards so that they can avail of cashless medical treatment.
As per the socio-economic caste census of 2011, there were 71,278 families in Chandigarh and out of these, 23,687 low-income families were identified for coverage under AB-PMJAY in 2018. Since then, after door-to-door surveys and camps at different locations, cards have been issued to 20,668 families for 68,557 members. “Even member of these families residing or working outside Chandigarh will be issued cards under the scheme,” Garg said.
The details of all families covered so far are available on the website www.nhrmchd.gov.in. Details of the NFSA families, who will now be issued AB-PMJAY cards, will also be made available on the website in the next few days.
