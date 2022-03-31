Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PM Jan Arogya Yojana: Chandigarh to include 47,500 Food Security Act beneficiaries
chandigarh news

PM Jan Arogya Yojana: Chandigarh to include 47,500 Food Security Act beneficiaries

Chandigarh families covered under Food Security Act will be provided PM Jan Arogya Yojana cards to avail medical treatment up to 5 lakh at empanelled hospitals across the country
Chandigarh has decided to include 47,500 families of covered under the Food Security Act in the PM Jan Arogya Yojana. (iStockphoto)
Chandigarh has decided to include 47,500 families of covered under the Food Security Act in the PM Jan Arogya Yojana. (iStockphoto)
Updated on Mar 31, 2022 02:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The UT Administration has decided to include 47,500 families of Chandigarh covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) in the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

Under AB-PMJAY, a flagship scheme of the Union government, these families will be provided cashless medical treatment up to 5 lakh at empanelled public and private hospitals across the country. The eligible beneficiaries are registered as per the socio-economic caste census data.

UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said the 47,500 families will be provided cards so that they can avail of cashless medical treatment.

As per the socio-economic caste census of 2011, there were 71,278 families in Chandigarh and out of these, 23,687 low-income families were identified for coverage under AB-PMJAY in 2018. Since then, after door-to-door surveys and camps at different locations, cards have been issued to 20,668 families for 68,557 members. “Even member of these families residing or working outside Chandigarh will be issued cards under the scheme,” Garg said.

The details of all families covered so far are available on the website www.nhrmchd.gov.in. Details of the NFSA families, who will now be issued AB-PMJAY cards, will also be made available on the website in the next few days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out