Thu, Sept 11, 2025
PM Modi appeared like a guardian: BJP’s Sanjay Sharma

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Published on: Sept 11, 2025 06:38 am IST

On September 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took cognisance of the destruction caused by monsoon in the state

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Himachal to review the damage caused by heavy monsoon rains, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state spokesperson Sanjay Sharma on Wednesday said that in this hour of disaster, Modi appeared more like a guardian of Himachal than a PM.

On September 9, PM Modi took cognisance of the destruction caused by monsoon in the state.

While talking to media in Dharamshala, Sanjay Sharma said, “The PM met and spoke with the affected families, listening in detail to their troubles. About 19 families from disaster-hit areas across the state narrated their ordeal to him. PM Modi became emotional after hearing them, and his face of human sensitivity was evident.”

“This was the first occasion in Himachal when the PM of the country, understanding the state’s pain, has provided such a huge financial assistance without any hesitation,” he added.

