POCSO case registered:16-yr-old alleges sexual assault, ‘illegal’ cafes raided in Karnal

Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after a 16-year-old girl was found to be six months pregnant, with allegations that she was sexually assaulted at a local cafe. In a related action, police have conducted raids on approximately 15 cafes and spa centres in the Mughal Canal area. (HT File)

An FIR was filed at the Karnal City police station on Monday following the complaint from Umesh Chanana, chairperson of the district’s Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The committee was initially alerted by health authorities about the minor’s pregnancy.

According to the official complaint, the girl stated before the Haryana State Child Rights Protection Commission and the CWC that she was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by a man at a cafe located in the Mughal Canal area. She described the establishment as a place frequently visited by young men and women where objectionable activities occur.

Following her testimony, members of the child rights panel, Meena Kumari and Mangeram Sharma, and the CWC, accompanied by police, conducted a raid on the cafe where she was allegedly sexually assaulted. The minor has since been placed in a Child Care Institute (CCI) for her protection and care.

In a related action, a joint police team from the civil lines police station, women police station, and the Durga Shakti unit conducted raids on approximately 15 cafes and spa centres in the area.

Police inspector Ram Lal, the SHO of civil lines, reported that a few adult couples were found during these raids but were released after verification. No additional cases were registered, though the owners of the establishments were issued warnings.