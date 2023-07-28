Punjab crime: Main accused among 2 arrested in Phillaur’s 23-lakh loot case

The Jalandhar rural police on Thursday arrested two more accused, including the mastermind, allegedly involved in loot of ₹23.5 lakh from the manager of Ladowal toll plaza. Senior superintendent of police Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said the police have recovered ₹ 13.34 lakh of the looted amount including ₹ 8.10 lakh from the possession of the main accused Vipin Kumar, and ₹ 5.24 from another accused identified as Sanjay Kumar

The incident happened on July 24 when the accused intercepted the toll plaza vehicle ferrying manager Sudhakar Singh to the bank to deposit cash.

Senior superintendent of police Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said the police have recovered ₹13.34 lakh of the looted amount including ₹8.10 lakh from the possession of the main accused Vipin Kumar, and ₹5.24 from another accused identified as Sanjay Kumar.

“In total, we have recovered ₹15.34 lakh of the total looted amount. Police have also confiscated 30 drug injections from Vipin’s possession, while 500gm of drug powder has been seized from Sanjay’s possession,” Bhullar said.

The SSP added that the accused Vipin knew about the route the manager would take to deposit the cash in a bank.

On July 24, the accused intercepted the toll plaza vehicle near the main bus stand in Phillaur and overpowered its manager Sudhakar Singh, who was on his way to deposit the cash in the local bank,” police said.

The police have registered a case against unidentified persons under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).