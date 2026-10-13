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Police crack Amritsar ASI shooting case, link plot to ISI handlers in Pak

Sahib Singh, the accused, was shot in the leg during a scuffle with police after he attempted to escape and snatched an inspector’s service revolver

Published on: Oct 13, 2026, 07:56:30 IST
By HT Correspondent, AMRITSAR
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The Punjab Police have solved the recent armed attack on assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhchain Singh. During the crime scene verification, one of the suspects sustained injuries in an exchange of gunfire with the police.

ASI Sukhchain Singh (HT Photo)
ASI Sukhchain Singh (HT Photo)

Sahib Singh, the accused, was shot in the leg during a scuffle with police after he attempted to escape and snatched an inspector’s service revolver.

Inspector general of police (IGP), Border Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the investigation has exposed a terror module orchestrated by Pakistan-based ISI handlers.

On October 4, Sukhchain Singh was shot and injured in his left arm by three motorcycle-borne assailants near Jagdev Khurd village while returning home from duty. He was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Ajnala. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan later claimed responsibility for the assault.

Acting on directives of the Punjab DGP, special investigation teams were formed under the supervision of IGP Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and SSP Amritsar rural Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal, alongside intelligence units and the CIA. Authorities apprehended three primary suspects: Simarjit Singh alias Simar, Sahib Singh alias Gori, both residents of Bhindi Saidan, and Baljit Singh of Chak Dogran, who was brought on a production warrant. A fourth associate, Baljit Singh, remains at large.

 
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