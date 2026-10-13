Police crack Amritsar ASI shooting case, link plot to ISI handlers in Pak

The Punjab Police have solved the recent armed attack on assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhchain Singh. During the crime scene verification, one of the suspects sustained injuries in an exchange of gunfire with the police.

ASI Sukhchain Singh (HT Photo)

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Sahib Singh, the accused, was shot in the leg during a scuffle with police after he attempted to escape and snatched an inspector’s service revolver.

Inspector general of police (IGP), Border Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the investigation has exposed a terror module orchestrated by Pakistan-based ISI handlers.

On October 4, Sukhchain Singh was shot and injured in his left arm by three motorcycle-borne assailants near Jagdev Khurd village while returning home from duty. He was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Ajnala. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan later claimed responsibility for the assault.

Acting on directives of the Punjab DGP, special investigation teams were formed under the supervision of IGP Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and SSP Amritsar rural Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal, alongside intelligence units and the CIA. Authorities apprehended three primary suspects: Simarjit Singh alias Simar, Sahib Singh alias Gori, both residents of Bhindi Saidan, and Baljit Singh of Chak Dogran, who was brought on a production warrant. A fourth associate, Baljit Singh, remains at large.

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{{^usCountry}} Interrogation has linked the accused, Baljit Singh, to a prior grenade attack in the Bhindi Saidan area in March 2026. While imprisoned at Central Jail Goindwal Sahib, Baljit allegedly used a mobile phone to reconnect with Pakistani ISI handlers to coordinate attacks on police personnel and spread terror. The handlers financed the plot with ₹10 lakh, arranging for Sahib and Baljit to execute an ambush on the ASI using a motorcycle provided by Simarjit. Jail authorities have since launched separate criminal proceedings regarding the illegal mobile phone recovered from his possession. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Interrogation has linked the accused, Baljit Singh, to a prior grenade attack in the Bhindi Saidan area in March 2026. While imprisoned at Central Jail Goindwal Sahib, Baljit allegedly used a mobile phone to reconnect with Pakistani ISI handlers to coordinate attacks on police personnel and spread terror. The handlers financed the plot with ₹10 lakh, arranging for Sahib and Baljit to execute an ambush on the ASI using a motorcycle provided by Simarjit. Jail authorities have since launched separate criminal proceedings regarding the illegal mobile phone recovered from his possession. {{/usCountry}}

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