Police foil petrol pump robbery plan in Chandigarh’s Sector 37, arrest 7

Police on Friday night arrested seven men who were planning to execute a robbery at a petrol pump in Sector 37. During a routine patrol, the police team received a tip-off about a group of seven men planning a dacoity at the petrol pump in Sector 37, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

During a routine patrol, the police team received a tip-off about a group of seven men planning a dacoity at the petrol pump. The suspects, who have a history of theft and dacoity in Chandigarh and surrounding areas, were reportedly conspiring the crime in an auto-rickshaw parked behind the Rally Ground in Sector 25.

Acting on the information, police conducted a raid at the specified location and apprehended the seven suspects, who were found in possession of various weapons, including a country made pistol with live cartridges, knives, a sword, iron crowbars and an iron pipe.

According to police, the first suspect, Ranjit Singh, 26, a resident of Nayagaon, is named in three cases, including theft, vehicle theft and murder, registered in Mohali. A pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

Pawan, 25, an auto driver from Mohali, is booked in an NDPS Act case registered at the Sector-26 police station in Panchkula. He was found in possession of a kamanidar knife. Bir Pal, 30, from Kachhi Colony, Dhanas, was carrying a sword. He is named in a theft case, registered at the Sector-11 police station.

Ravinder, 33, a hairdresser from Nayagaon, was previously booked for AC theft at the Nayagaon police station in Mohali. He was found carrying a kamanidar knife.

Gurpreet Singh, 28, a tempo driver from Mohali, was with an iron crowbar. Dinesh Pal, 22, a labourer from Mohali, who has a theft case against him, was also found possessing an iron crowbar.

Dharambir, 24, from Nayagaon, was holding an iron pipe and has a motorcycle theft case registered against him at the Ambala police station.

According to police, the group was known for their involvement in drug abuse, which drove them to commit thefts across various sectors. The stolen items are then sold to scrap dealers in the tricity area to fund their drug habits. All seven accused were presented before a court and remanded to police custody for one day for further investigation.