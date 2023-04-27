Dera Bassi septic tank deaths: Police inspect meat plant

Hot on the trails of the owner, general manager and a director of the Dera Bassi meat processing plant where four men were killed while cleaning a septic tank on April 21, police inspected the factory on Wednesday to collect details about the accused’s possible hideouts. As per the complainant, Surinder Singh, brother of Manak, the factory authorities made no effort to inform the victims’ families about the tragedy. (HT Photo)

Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta , who is holding a magisterial probe into the accident, also visited the plant site at Behra village, and recorded statements of the workers and family members of one of the victims, Manak Singh, who was a plumbing contractor at the factory, run by Federal Agro Industries Private Limited.

On April 22, police had booked Kamil Qureshi, the firm owner, general manager PS Hameed and latter’s son Mohammed Shahid Hameed, who is one of the directors at the company, under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, punishable with jail up to 10 years.

Dera Bassi SHO Jaskanwal Singh said the trio had been evading arrest since the accident: “Teams have been despatched to Uttar Pradesh to nab them.”