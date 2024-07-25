Police solve liquor vend robbery case with arrest of staffer, aide

Three days after ₹15,000 robbery at a liquor vend at Ludhiana-Ferozepur road the police solved the case with the arrest of two Tarn Taran residents. According to the police, a worker of the liquor vend hatched the conspiracy of robbery and involved his friend. Three days after ₹ 15,000 robbery at a liquor vend at Ludhiana-Ferozepur road the police solved the case with the arrest of two Tarn Taran residents. (HT File)

The police recovered a bike and sharp-edged weapon used in the crime by the accused.

The accused have been identified as Tarsem Singh alias Sema, 22, and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, 24, both residents of Patti of Tarn Taran. Tarsem Singh is an employee at the liquor vend and he does day shifts. To avoid suspicion, the accused joined the duty next morning.

Inspector Pawan Kumar, SHO at Sarabha Nagar police station, stated that after the robbery the police started scanning all employees of the liquor vend. Tarsem Singh’s statements raised suspicion and later, he confessed to his crime.

“During questioning, Tarsem stated that he went to Tarn Taran on leave two days before executing the crime. He hatched a conspiracy of robbery and involved his friend Gurpreet Singh,” said the inspector.

“On July 21, when the victim, Sunil Chaudhary, was alone at the liquor vend, the accused turned up there. Tarsem was wearing a helmet. Gurpreet attacked Chaudhary, while Tarsem stole ₹15,000 from the cashbox before fleeing,” he added.

The SHO added that the police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused soon after receiving a complaint on July 21.

The SHO added that after robbing the cash, Tarsem fled on bike, while his aide fled on foot. They met at a point where Tarsem lied to him that he got only ₹1,200 from the cash box and gave him ₹500 only. The rest of the amount he kept with him.