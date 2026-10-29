Previous regimes failed to protect rights of Punjab, says Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday called out previous governments for failing to adequately protect Punjab’s water interests, while asserting that safeguarding the state’s rightful resources remained a priority for the Aam Aadmi Party.

Mann said his government was preparing to transfer the next instalment of the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna on November 1. (HT Photo)

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Addressing a public gathering at Jalandhar’s Sarinh village, took a dig at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leadership, stating that those who once claimed they would rule Punjab for 25 years were now struggling to mobilise public support.

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Mann also criticised the SAD’s changing political positions and questioned its efforts to pursue an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after previously accusing the party of being anti-farmer.

“The previous political leaders allowed public resources and economic opportunities to be captured by powerful interests. The people of Punjab want accountable governance, transparent administration and opportunities for ordinary citizens, not a return to the old political order,” Mann said.

He added the people of Punjab had seen enough governments that served their own interests and also witnessed the politics of promises, influence and privilege.

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{{^usCountry}} Criticising the Congress for its internal divisions, Mann said the opposition party was more concerned about political manoeuvring and leadership struggles than presenting a credible vision for Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Criticising the Congress for its internal divisions, Mann said the opposition party was more concerned about political manoeuvring and leadership struggles than presenting a credible vision for Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

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“On one side is the love of Punjab’s people, who bless me and place their trust in me. On the other are those who have repeatedly put political power and personal interests first. I will continue to stand with the people who have entrusted me with this responsibility, and I will work every day to honour their trust,” Mann said.

Meanwhile, Mann said his government was preparing to transfer the next instalment of the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna on November 1.

“The previous governments had filled their own treasuries with public money, while the BJP, Akalis and Congress were now threatening to discontinue pro-people schemes,” he said.

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Mann said it was unfortunate that BJP, Congress and SAD were threatening to discontinue welfare schemes instead of appreciating initiatives that provide relief to ordinary families. “The people of Punjab will never accept attempts to deprive them of the benefits they have begun receiving. The Congress and the BJP are playing a friendly match with the sole motive of dislodging me from office,” he said.

He added that the conspicuous absence of criticism of each other between these two parties exposed their political understanding and revealed their common discomfort with the growing empowerment of ordinary people: “Their problem is not Bhagwant Mann alone.”