Amid Dalai Lama video row, Tibetan president says ‘pro-Chinese sources’ trying to malign leader’s image

Days after the controversy over a video showing Dalai Lama kissing a young boy, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), better known to the masses as the “government-in-exile”, sikyong (president) Penpa Tsering has alleged that “pro-Chinese sources” were trying to malign the spiritual leader’s image. Central Tibetan Administration president Penpa Tsering has alleged that “pro-Chinese sources” were trying to malign the spiritual leader’s image. (HT File)

Addressing a press conference at Foreign Correspondents Club in New Delhi on Thursday, Tsering said that Tibetan people were hurt by the insinuations made over the viral video.

“The clip being circulated was tailored and through investigation, we found that the initial instigators were pro-Chinese sources. That explains the motivation behind making this video clip viral,” he was quoted as saying.

The video from a February 28 event, showing the Dalai Lama kissing a boy on the lips and asking him to “suck” his tongue, had gone viral last week and generated widespread outrage. The 87-year-old spiritual leader later offered an apology to the boy and his family.

Tsering said the scale and extent of the orchestrated smear campaign showed that the political angle cannot be ignored, adding, “It needs no explanation as to who would gain from maligning the image, reputation and legacy of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.”

The Dalai Lama asked the child “to look at those good human beings who create peace, and happiness and not follow those who kill other people”, he asserted, further describing the gesture “innocent grandfatherly affectionate demeanour” followed by a “jovial prank” with the tongue.

“And that was meant for amusement for others. Now, who’s the victim? The boy is not complaining, his mother is not complaining. The victim here is, His Holiness the Dalai Lama,” the CTA president added.

Dalai Lama is altruistic, pure in intentions: Karmapa

Meanwhile, the 17th Karmapa Ogyen Trinley Dorje, another important religious leader of Tibetan Buddhism, in a statement on social media said the Dalai Lama has spent his entire life cherishing others more than himself, practising “bodhichitta”.

“No matter what he thinks or says, he is always nonviolent and altruistic, pure in his intentions, and free of deceit or duplicity. On just seeing him or hearing him speak, many people feel certain in their hearts that he is the embodiment of love and compassion,” Karmapa, who left India in 2017 and became a Dominican citizen, said.

When he meets people, whether friends or strangers, Karmapa said, the Dalai Lama speaks freely, without any reservation or cautiousness, as if they were long-time friends, and treats them lovingly.

“Sometimes he does playfully tug on someone’s beard, or tickle them, or pat them gently on the cheek or nose. This is just how he normally is, and it shows no more than his genuine delight and love for others,” he added.

The Karmapa said the Dalai Lama has sacrificed his own needs and wants for the sake of world peace and harmony and even as he approaches his 90th birthday, his resolve has never faltered.

“If we take a step back and think, we can see that he is a jewel for the entire world,” he added.

