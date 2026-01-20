Prolonged dry spell: Himachal stares at acute water scarcity

With winter precipitation continuing to elude Himachal Pradesh, the state is facing a major threat of water scarcity. The absence of rain and snow have begun to choke vital supply lines. Authorities have expressed concern that if the dry spell continued for another 10-15 days, the situation could escalate into severe crisis. (HT representative)

In Chamba and Kangra districts alone, nearly 30% of the 1,550 functional water schemes have been hit, due to which the Jal Shakti Vibhag is continuously monitoring the situation. The crisis is acute for spring-sourced schemes, which rely on groundwater recharge from winter precipitation.

Chief engineer (Dharamshala zone), Jal Shakti Vibhag, Deepak Garg, said, “In our latest assessment, we found that nearly 400 schemes have been affected, with source depletion ranging between 0 and 25%. For the most part, water supply is being maintained normally; however, we have started rationing at some places, including Palampur, Dharamshala and Dalhousie. If there is no rain or snowfall this month, the situation could worsen as the source depletion may increase. In that case, we will have to prepare a contingency plan. The situation is being reviewed on a weekly basis,” he said.

Kailash Chand Katoch, a resident of Dharamshala, said, “We have been facing water supply problems for the past 10 to 12 days, as we are no longer receiving water on a daily basis. With no rain or snowfall, everyone is concerned. We are waiting for a tubewell in our locality, which has already been sanctioned.”

Meteorological data paints a grim picture

Himachal has recorded a staggering 93% rainfall deficit this January. Locally, the situation is dire with Chamba and Kangra reporting deficits of 95% and 94%, respectively. This follows a historically parched December, the state’s sixth-driest since 1901. Earlier, the hill state recorded ninth lowest rainfall in November since 1901. Without immediate rain and snowfall to replenish high-altitude glaciers and local springs, authorities warn that rationing may soon become inevitable.

In other parts of the state, the situation is being monitored closely. Mukesh Kumar Hira, Jal Shakti Vibhag chief engineer (Shimla Zone), said, “We are closely monitoring the situation. So far, water supply schemes in our zone are functioning normally. However, we apprehend that the situation may change if the dry spell continues for another 10 to 15 days.”

Echoing the same concerns, Rohit Dubey, chief engineer, (Hamirpur Zone), said, “We have not seen any major impact on water supply schemes yet. However, if the dry weather continues, then the situation may change.”

Rain, snowfall likely: IMD

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted dry weather in Himachal on January 20 and 21. However, light to moderate rain or snowfall is likely at many places on January 22 and 24 and at most places on January 23. One or two spells of heavy rain or snowfall are also expected in the higher reaches of the state on January 23.