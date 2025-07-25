Property used for harbouring terrorists in Sopore attached

Police on Thursday attached a house in north Kashmir’s Sopore that was used for harbouring terrorists. Police said the action was taken under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the action was taken under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

A police spokesperson said the attached property included a single-storey residential house along with land measuring three kanals and three marlas, at Reban Ramham, falling in the ownership of Javaid Ahmad Dar.

“This attachment has been made in connection with FIR 133/2024 registered at Sopore police station under Sections 13, 18, 19, 20, 23, 38, 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Section 7/25 of the Arms Act.

During the course of the investigation, it was found that the said property was wilfully used for harbouring terrorists and facilitating their stay, thereby aiding the execution of terror activities in Sopore area. Acting on the gathered evidence, and after obtaining necessary approval from the competent authority, the said property has been attached as per legal provisions under UAPA,” the spokesman. “The general public is once again advised to refrain from extending any kind of support – tangible or intangible – to terrorists or their associates, failing which strict action under the provisions of law will be taken,” he said.