Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Property used for harbouring terrorists in Sopore attached

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 07:32 am IST

A police spokesperson said the attached property included a single-storey residential house along with land measuring three kanals and three marlas, at Reban Ramham, falling in the ownership of Javaid Ahmad Dar.

Police on Thursday attached a house in north Kashmir’s Sopore that was used for harbouring terrorists.

Police said the action was taken under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police said the action was taken under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the action was taken under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

A police spokesperson said the attached property included a single-storey residential house along with land measuring three kanals and three marlas, at Reban Ramham, falling in the ownership of Javaid Ahmad Dar.

“This attachment has been made in connection with FIR 133/2024 registered at Sopore police station under Sections 13, 18, 19, 20, 23, 38, 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Section 7/25 of the Arms Act.

During the course of the investigation, it was found that the said property was wilfully used for harbouring terrorists and facilitating their stay, thereby aiding the execution of terror activities in Sopore area. Acting on the gathered evidence, and after obtaining necessary approval from the competent authority, the said property has been attached as per legal provisions under UAPA,” the spokesman. “The general public is once again advised to refrain from extending any kind of support – tangible or intangible – to terrorists or their associates, failing which strict action under the provisions of law will be taken,” he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Property used for harbouring terrorists in Sopore attached
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On