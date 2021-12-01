Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Protests bring traffic to a halt on Kharar flyover
Protests bring traffic to a halt on Kharar flyover

A massive traffic jam was witnessed on the Kharar flyover due to the National Rural Health Mission Employees Union and ETT teachers’ protest; commuters in Mohali at receiving end
A massive traffic jam was witnessed on the Airport Road in Mohali after NRHM Employees Union and ETT teachers blocked the Ropar-Chandigarh National Highway at Desu Majra village in Kharar on Tuesday. (Gurtej Singh/HT)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 01:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Commuters were at the receiving end on Tuesday after a massive traffic jam was witnessed on the Kharar flyover near Desu Majra village in Kharar due to the protest of unemployed ETT pass teachers and members of the National Rural Health Mission Employees Union, Punjab. Commuters were stuck up in a traffic jam for nearly five hours.

The protesters blocked the road at 4 pm and by 8.30 pm the police were able to open the road on one side. The protesters raised slogans against the state government.

Earlier the protesters had planned to gherao chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s residence in Kharar, but when they were stopped, they blocked the highway.

They said after continuous struggle for more than four and a half years, out of 6,635 ETT posts, about 2,364 posts were declared, but the government had made amendments to give chance to outsiders.

The NHM employees claimed that the jobs of experienced employees had not been regularised despite working with dedication for a long time. Contractual employees had been staging protests for more than two weeks across the state for their demands.

