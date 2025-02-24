PSPCL staff shortage cripples maintenance work in Ludhiana

With summer round the corner, Ludhiana’s central zone is facing a serious shortage of power department staff, with 70% technical posts lying vacant, who are responsible to cater to 14.8 lakh power consumers. Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials flagged that this shortage is making it difficult to maintain electricity lines on time and setting up new connections. As per official data, out of 5,681 posts,only 1,666 are filled, hampering services and operations at divisional level. (Manish/HT)

According to data, out of 5,681 posts, merely 1,666 are filled, hampering the services and operations at divisional level. Among the most affected positions are junior engineers (JE), responsible for overseeing technical operations, including power distribution and system maintenance. Out of 465 sanctioned JE posts, only 250 are filled, making it difficult to ensure timely repairs in the city.

Similarly, additional assistant engineers (AAEs), who supervise technical staff and manage project implementation, are also in short supply, with only 47 out of 76 posts filled. Additionally, assistant linemen, who handle on-ground maintenance, power restoration, and repair work, are also in short numbers. In the central zone alone, out of 3,089 sanctioned posts, 2,178 are vacant.

The shortage of meter readers is also a significant issue, affecting accurate billing. These employees are responsible for recording power consumption in residential and commercial areas. Out of 177 sanctioned meter reader posts in nine city divisions, only 31 are filled, with just five being regular employees and the rest on contract.

Nine contract staffers sacked on corruption charges

A senior official stated that many contractual meter readers manipulate readings to generate false “zero bills” in exchange for bribes. Recently, the power utility has terminated around nine such corrupt meter readers from October 2023 to February 2025, he added.

In non-technical roles, the shortage is equally alarming where upper division clerks (UDCs), responsible for handling administrative work, consumer records, and documentation, are struggling, with only 85 employees against 198 sanctioned posts. Likewise, clerks, who manage billing, consumer complaints, and general office tasks, are severely understaffed, with only 338 of the 749 approved positions filled.

Due to these staff shortages, divisional offices are finding it difficult to manage daily operations. The existing staff members are burdened with an increased workload, leading to exhaustion and reduced productivity.

An official from the central zone, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said, “We are bound to work beyond our regular office hours to serve the growing number of consumers. Often, we are required to work on Saturdays and Sundays due to the heavy workload.”

Acknowledging the crisis, Jagdev Singh Hans, a senior official, said, “The recruitment process is underway with the higher authorities of PSPCL. Until then, we are managing operations with the available staff.”