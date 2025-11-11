PU Bachao Morcha protest: Over 5,000 storm campus, breach barriers

Chaos was the order of the day on the Panjab University (PU) campus as over 5,000 supporters turned up on students’ call for a university shutdown on Monday. Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur trying to pacify the protesters at Panjab University on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

What began as a student protest turned into a movement for “Punjabiyat”, with political parties, farmer unions and student wings from across Punjab joining in.

Despite repeated appeals for calm from the varsity administration, the Panjab University Bachao Morcha, a group of student activists leading the agitation, went ahead with the protest, refusing to relent until the Centre announces the schedule for senate elections, pending since October 2024.

Police had set up barricades around the varsity campus to keep outsiders out.

SSP Kanwardeep Kaur reached the site around 11 am and attempted to reason with student leaders who were demanding entry for outsiders.

At one point, SSP Kaur climbed atop the gate herself, attempting to calm the students and reason with those perched on top of it as they continued to push forward. Crowds continued to swell at Gate No. 2 (Sector 15 side) and Gate No. 1 (PGIMER side), as cops watched helplessly.

To prevent further confrontation, police eventually allowed unrestricted entry, following which tractors, pickup trucks with loudspeakers and langar vehicles entered the campus.

Slogans, including “Raj Karega Khalsa” and “Chandigarh Punjab Da”, filled the air, as student activists, members of All India Sikh Student Federation, farmer leaders and other supporters broke past barricades, leading to a mild lathicharge by cops.

Kanwar Charat Singh, the grandson of Kartar Singh Bhindranwale, who led the Damdami Taksal before Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, and Tarsem Singh, the father of jailed MP Amritpal Singh (currently held under the National Security Act) also reached the campus.

Farmer leaders, including Balbir Singh Rajewal of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU, Rajewal), Harinder Singh Lakhowal or BKU Lakhowal and Inderpal Singh Bains of BKU Charuni were also present.

The dispute originated in the now rescinded notification by the Centre to alter the structure of the senate. PU has already sent a schedule to the Vice-President’s office for approval while protesters are asking that the schedule of the election be released

Vice-chancellor Renu Vig said, “PU has done its part by sending the schedule to the V-P. We will follow due procedure and it may take a few days, as the V-P is currently out of Delhi.”

Regarding Monday’s protest, Vig said it was no longer about the senate, but had turned into a political flashpoint. She appealed to various political parties and farmer unions not to use the university for their agenda.

One of the protest organisers, Raman of Student Front, said the protest will be lifted once the senate poll schedule was released: “We will hold a meeting on Tuesday to decide our next course of action. We may protest outside BJP offices in Punjab or carry out a protest march in PU.”

All parties except BJP show up

Major leaders who turned up for the protest included Anandpur Sahib member of Parliament Malvinder Singh Kang (AAP); Parminder Singh Goldy, chairperson of Punjab Youth Development Board; former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi; and MLAs Pargat Singh (Congress), Parminder Singh Dhindsa (SAD-S) and Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra (SAD).

Former Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon was also present, along with former student leaders like Kuljeet Singh Nagra.

While the BJP remained absent and Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) president Gauravveer Sohal, who is from the ABVP, was nowhere to be found, even Indian National Students Organisation (INSO) highlighted the demand for Haryana representation in PU.

Amid mismanagement on the part of the police and the PU security, the organisers of the protest also remained split. There were allegedly various disputes between the main organisers about who should be allowed to speak or how much time. Many organisations returned disappointed due to this.

4 cops hurt, around 80 protesters detained

Amid complete pandemonium on the PU campus, police picked up around 70-80 protesters and took them to the India Reserve Battalion (IRB) Complex in Sarangpur.

Police clarified that they were not technically detained but shifted from the protest site to maintain order. Nearly 2,000 police personnel had been deployed since 5.30 am, with the entire campus sealed and barricaded from all sides. However, despite the security, protestors forced open the gates and breached barriers to enter the university premises.

As students pushed through, chaos ensued and four policemen — DSP SPS Sondhi, inspector Rohit Kumar, SI Pratibha and senior constable Vipin — sustained injuries. A stampede-like situation unfolded near the gates as protesters surged ahead, shouting slogans and pulling down barricades.

Inspector General (IG) Pushpendra Kumar later said, “It was a deliberate and thoughtful decision to allow the protesters to enter the campus, as our motive was to avoid violence. The demonstration was a success as no untoward incident was reported, and the purpose of the protesters was served. Initially, we did restrain them, but only to allow them later on. This is an emotive issue, and we did not want to use force inside the campus. Upon allegations of senior officers being escorted out, we had merely moved to review arrangements. No force was used.”