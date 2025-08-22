PU student council elections: Nominations on Aug 27, code of conduct imposed

Panjab University (PU) on Friday officially announced the election schedule for the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) on September 3. With the announcement, dean, students welfare (DSW), Amit Chauhan said the poll code of conduct will now be in place on the campus. Panjab University (PU) on Friday officially announced the election schedule for the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) on September 3. (HT Photo)

Candidates can file their nomination papers from 9.30am on August 27. Scrutiny of the nominations, filing of objections and provisional list of candidates will all be prepared on the same day, Chauhan said.

The approved list of candidates will be displayed outside the DSW office at 10am on August 28.

Candidates will have an opportunity to withdraw their nominations before the final list is displayed outside the DSW office in the afternoon.

The elections of the office-bearers of the PUCSC council and the department representatives will be held on September 3.

Counting of the votes will be done at the Gymnasium Hall and the result will be declared the same evening.

Elections for the executive council of the PUCSC will be held at the department of zoology on September 11.

The University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) and the institute of legal studies have a majority of the vote share. Last year, the UIET had 2,518 registered voters, the UILS 1,950 students, while the law department had 1,100 voters. Of the total 15,897 voters, 10,479 voted.

The total number of voters this year is yet to be ascertained in view of the ongoing admission process, but it’s expected to be similar, the DSW said.