PU teachers’ body polls on Oct 28: 2 candidates in fray for each key post

The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) elections, scheduled for October 28, will see a direct contest between two candidates each for the five key posts of president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary and treasurer. The final list of candidates, released by the returning officer on Saturday has set the stage for the upcoming elections, with candidates also in the fray for seats across five groups representing different university departments and centres.

Jasbir Singh, Parveen Goyal to contest for president; final list of candidates released. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For the post of president, Jasbir Singh from the department of history will face Parveen Goyal from the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET). Ikreet Singh Bal from the Dental Institute and Samarjit Sihotra from the department of physics will contest for vice-president.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The secretary’s post will see a contest between Jayanti Dutta from the Human Resource Centre and Sudhir Mehra from the department of English. For joint secretary, Naveen Kaushal from the department of biophysics will take on Seema Singh from the department of geology.

Neeraj Kumar Singh from the AC Joshi Library and Pankaj Srivastava from the department of philosophy are the two candidates contesting for treasurer.

Apart from the five main office-bearer posts, the final list includes candidates contesting for seats in five groups.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Group-1 has four seats, with four candidates in the fray–Ashish Kumar (history), Jaskaran Singh Waraich (defence studies), Suman Sumi (AC Joshi Library), and Vinod Kumar (sociology)–while group-2 has four seats and six candidates–Balram Sooden (Computer Centre), Santosh Kumar Upadhyay (Botany), Subhash Chandra Sahoo (chemistry), Supreet Thapar (computer science), Veenu Mor (computer-IQAC), and Vijay Pal Singh (chemistry). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Group-1 has four seats, with four candidates in the fray–Ashish Kumar (history), Jaskaran Singh Waraich (defence studies), Suman Sumi (AC Joshi Library), and Vinod Kumar (sociology)–while group-2 has four seats and six candidates–Balram Sooden (Computer Centre), Santosh Kumar Upadhyay (Botany), Subhash Chandra Sahoo (chemistry), Supreet Thapar (computer science), Veenu Mor (computer-IQAC), and Vijay Pal Singh (chemistry). {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Group-3 has four seats, with seven candidates contesting–Kulwinder Singh (UBS), Minto Rattan (UIED), Puja Ahuja (IETVE), Sanjeev Gautam (chemical engineering), Sunny Sharma (UILS), Sunil Bansal (UIET), Suruchi Aditya (Dental Institute).

Group 4 has one seat–Keerti Vardhan Madahar (evening studies) and Group 5 also has one seat with one candidate listed– Harmail Singh (CDOE).

The elections will determine the association’s leadership and the representation of teachers from various departments, institutes and centres at PU.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}