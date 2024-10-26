PU zonal youth fest ends at GCG

The 65th Panjab University Youth and Heritage Fest for Zone 2 concluded on its fourth day at Government College for Girls, Ludhiana. Students performing folk dances during the 65th Panjab University Youth and Heritage Fest at Government College for Girls in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

College principal Suman Lata welcomed distinguished guests including MLA (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Parshar, MLA (Ludhiana North) Madan Lal Bagga, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal, and former principal of SCD Government College Gurpreet Kaur.

The last day of the festival marked the vibrant participation of students in events such as classical dance, group dance, folk dance, kavishri, vaar singing, kali singing, heritage quiz, creative writing and handwriting competitions.

In the heritage quiz, first place was secured by SCD Government College followed by Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women in second and Khalsa College for Women in third.

For the folk dance (boys) category, GGN Khalsa College took first place while SCD Government College bagged second and third positions.

In the folk dance (boys) individual competition, Gurjeet Singh from SCD Government College claimed first place while Mankirat Singh from GGN Khalsa College and Sidakpreet Singh from SCD Government College (evening) followed in second and third place, respectively.

In Kavishri contest, Guru Nanak National College, Doraha won first place with SCD Government College in second and both Ramgarhia Girls College and Government College for Girls shared the third position.

The vaar singing competition was led by AS College, Khanna in first place followed by Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, and Arya College sharing third place with SCD Government College.

The vaar singing (individuals) category saw Anjali from SDP College for Women clinching first place while Maninder Kaur from Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women and Manveer Singh from Arya College took second and third place, respectively.

In the creative writing competitions, Prathm from Shri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management won first place for her poem. In the short story category, Surita Masih from Guru Nanak National College, Doraha claimed first place while Sandeep Kaur from Khalsa College for Women topped the essay competition.

The classical dance competition saw Taranjot Singh from SCD Government College take first place while Khushi Bisht from Government College for Girls and Tiya Sharma from Khalsa College for Women secured second and third spots respectively.

Finally, in the group dance category, Khalsa College for Women emerged victorious with the Government College for Girls in second place, and both Guru Nanak Girls College and Shri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management shared third place.