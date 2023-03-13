Publishing house plea: Steps taken for protection of life and businesses of petitioner: Punjab to HC

The Punjab government on Monday told Punjab and Haryana high court that steps have been taken for the protection of the life and businesses of owners of an Amritsar publishing house claiming a threat from some religious leaders. Taking serious note of the plea filed on March 4, the HC had directed the DGP to ensure that no untoward incident takes place and to provide the necessary protection, if so required to the owners. (Representational Photo (Shutterstock) )

A report on steps taken by police was submitted by DCP (Detective), Amritsar City, in response to a plea filed by Harbhajan Singh and Satinder Kaur, who are the owners of M/s Bhai Chatar Singh Jiwan Singh, a publishing house having its operations, near Golden Temple. It is stated to be the oldest publishing house of Sikh religious books.

The plea said some religious leaders, along with their supporters, have started a protest outside the shop and are threatening the publishers claiming that the firm disrespected Sikh religious material at the printing press. It was further alleged that the local administration and police are not taking any steps to protect the petitioners and their properties.

During the hearing on Monday, the court was told by the state’s counsel that adequate steps have been taken to protect the lives and property of the petitioners including their business premises and submitted a detailed report in this regard.

The court, while deferring the hearing for March 24, ordered that the directions with regard to ensuring protection to petitioners and that if so required, depute some senior officer to look into the matter, would continue till the adjourned date. The court has also given liberty to the petitioners to file a rejoinder to the claims made by the state in their report.