Punjab: 2 aides of Ghanshampuria gang held for firing at salon

The anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of Punjab Police, in a joint operation with Tarn Taran police apprehended two associates of the Prabh Dassuwal-Gopi Ghanshampuria gang for their involvement in a recent firing incident at a salon in Tarn Taran’s Patti, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Sunday. Police teams recovered three .30-bore country-made pistols from the accused. (HT Photo)

Those arrested have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Gandhi, a resident of Khadoor Sahib in Tarn Taran and Jaskaran, alias Karan, of Phailoke village in Tarn Taran. Police teams have also recovered three .30-bore country-made pistols from their possession.

According to information, on August 24 around 11.30pm, three bike-borne persons fired bullets at a salon in Patti. The owner of the salon had been receiving extortion calls from unknown mobile numbers since the last few months.

Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that both the accused were in touch with foreign-based gangster Prabh Dassuwal of the Gopi Ghanshampuria gang and carried out firing on his directions to extort money. The accused were further planning to commit sensational crime in Punjab and frequently changing their location, he said.

Sharing operation details, additional director general of police (AGTF) Promod Ban said had received specific human and technical inputs about these two suspects hatching conspiracy to commit sensational crime in the state. Acting swiftly, teams from the AGTF along with Tarn Taran police, apprehended the two accused from Sarhali Road, Kairon in Tarn Taran, he said.

Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek said both the arrested accused have criminal past with cases including murder, theft and under the Arms Act registered against them.