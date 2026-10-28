Punjab: 3,721cr released to over 79L beneficiaries under mawan dheeyan scheme, says minister

The Punjab government has registered 79.77 lakh women beneficiaries under the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana and released financial assistance amounting to ₹3,721 crore so far.

The member was not present in the House at the time. (HT File)

Social security, women and child development minister Baljit Kaur shared this information in a written reply to Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa’s starred question in the state assembly on Tuesday. The member was not present in the House at the time. The minister said the state government had made a total budget provision of ₹9,300 crore under the scheme and registered 79,77,885 beneficiaries till October 20. “Financial assistance amounting to ₹2,602.46 crore has been released to a total of 75.16 lakh beneficiaries as the first instalment, and financial assistance of ₹1,118.93 crore has been released to 32 lakh beneficiaries as the second instalment,” she said, sharing the district-wise break-up of the financial assistance released.

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AAP MLAs questions minister

Jagraon MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke questioned public works (B&R) minister Harbhajan Singh ETO over the dilapidated condition of Guru Gobind Singh Marg passing through her constituency. In response to her query on whether there was any proposal under consideration of the government for its recarpeting or reconstruction, the minister said that Guru Gobind Singh Marg begins at the Jagraon-Raikot main road and extends up to the village of Lamma-Chakkar. “This is a plain road, with a length of 18.3 km. The work for its special repair was allotted in October 2023. As the agency delayed the completion of the work, a 5% penalty was imposed on the agency. The agency has completed approximately 74% of the work so far,” he said. The minister added that the remaining work would be completed by November 30. However, Manuke said her query pertained to a different stretch and asked the minister whether he would take action against officials for providing incorrect information. The minister said he could show the progress of the work through Google maps photos.

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{{^usCountry}} ‘3 lakh new solar streetlights this year’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘3 lakh new solar streetlights this year’ {{/usCountry}}

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The Punjab government had launched a scheme for installation of 3,00,000 solar streetlights across gram panchayats of the state on purely opt-in-basis during the current financial year, new and renewable energy resource minister Aman Arora said.

He said that after completion of the e-tendering process, work orders had been issued to seven companies on August 10 for supply, installation and commissioning of 12 watt LED based 50,870 solar street lights in various villages of Punjab in the first phase. “Out of these, materials for approximately. 18,491 solar street lights have been delivered to the respective sites and 4,160 lights have been installed so far,” he said in response to Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai’s query regarding any undue delay in its implementation.

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Arora said that as per the work orders issued by PEDA, the companies were required to complete the supply of all materials by October 29 and the installation work of all allotted lights by December 8. The minister said there was no undue delay in the supply or installation of lights as of date.