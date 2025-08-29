Punjab: 4 amphibious vehicles power flood rescue ops

For the first time, four ATOR N1200 amphibious all-terrain vehicles have been deployed for rescue operations in flood-affected areas across Punjab. These special mobility vehicles are being used to assist the civil administration in ongoing relief efforts in regions hit hard by recent flooding. The ATOR N1200 specialist mobility vehicle (SMV) arrives as part of rescue operations as rescue work continues by the Indian Army at the flood-affected areas of Ramdas after the Ravi River overflow in Amritsar on Thursday. (ANI Video Grab)

Manufactured by JSW Gecko Motors Private Limited, a part of the JSW Group, the ATOR N1200 is designed for extreme off-road and waterlogged conditions, making it particularly effective in search and rescue missions during natural disasters.

The ATOR N1200 SMV was recently inducted into the Indian Army fleet. It is a multi-terrain vehicle that can float and travel seamlessly over various terrains, be it water, snow, ice, marshes, dunes and rocky areas.

The deployment has gained public attention after videos surfaced showing the army using the massive vehicles during rescue operations.

According to Jaskirat Singh Nagra, director of JSW Gecko Motors, the vehicles were sent in response to requests from district administrations in flood-affected areas. “In response to a request for assistance from authorities in Amritsar and Sultanpur Lodhi, the senior management of JSW Group decided to send four of its own vehicles,” Nagra said in a social media post.

He added that the vehicles are currently operating under the command of the district collector’s office (Amritsar) and in coordination with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Indian Army.

“These machines are being used to rescue stranded persons and deliver essential supplies, including food and medicine, as per directives from the local administration. We have provided them purely as humanitarian aid,” Nagra said.