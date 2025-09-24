Punjab: 4 arrested in Tarn Taran double murder case

Tarn Taran police have arrested four individuals within 12 hours in connection with the double murder near Kairon village railway crossing, where two youths were shot dead on Monday evening. Those arrested on Tuesday include Jugraj Singh and Daler Singh of Khemkaran, who supplied weapons, and Sona Singh of Bhai Laddhu village and Salwinder Singh of Sakattra, who provided shelter to the assailants.

The deceased were identified as Samarbeer Singh, 21, of Karmuwala, and Saurav, 20, of Marhana, both residents of the Chohla Sahib area.

According to the complaint filed by Gursher Singh of Tung village, the victims were travelling with friends in a Scorpio vehicle towards Gurdwara Tahla Sahib when unidentified assailants opened fire on them near the railway crossing. Later, both the youths succumbed to their injuries.

Police have named Jagtar Singh alias Jagga Pattu of Khemkaran, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi of Thakkarpura, Harpal Singh of Goindwal Sahib, and four to five unidentified persons as the main accused in the FIR. Initial investigation revealed that the attack was the fallout of an old rivalry, SSP Tarn Taran Ravjot Grewal said.

Those arrested on Tuesday include Jugraj Singh and Daler Singh of Khemkaran, who supplied weapons, and Sona Singh of Bhai Laddhu village and Salwinder Singh of Sakattra, who provided shelter to the assailants.

Police said raids are ongoing to apprehend the main shooters, who are expected to be arrested soon.