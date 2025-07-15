Punjab: 9kg heroin seized in Amritsar, Gurdaspur

BSF troops seized two huge consignments of heroin, weighing over 9 kg, at Amritsar and Gurdaspur border on Monday, officials said. According to BSF officials, the drug was wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape with a wooden hook attached to the packet. (Picture only for representational purpose)

A BSF spokesperson said that the search operation was carried out after getting specific inputs from the force’s intelligence wing in afternoon hours. “A big packet of suspected heroin (weighing 3.556 kg) was found in an irrigated agricultural field near Thetherke village of Gurdaspur district. It had three small packets in it. The packet was wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape with an iron hook attached to it,” the spokesperson said.

According to officials, around 6-kg heroin was seized in Amritsar district in another case. “Based on specific information, a search operation was launched by BSF troops that culminated in the recovery of a huge packet containing five small packets of heroin. It weighed 6.250 kg. The recovery was made from farmland adjacent to Kakkar village. In this case too, the drug was wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape with a wooden hook attached to the packet,” he said.

“These operations reflect the BSF’s unwavering commitment to securing the nation’s borders and its consistent efforts in preventing cross-border smuggling of narcotics by Pakistani drones,” he added.