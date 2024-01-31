Punjab AIG Malwinder Singh Sidhu arrested in 15 lakh extortion and graft case

Three months after Mohali police arrested suspended assistant inspector general (AIG) of the Human Rights Cell, Malwinder Singh Sidhu, for allegedly assaulting the deputy superintendent of police (vigilance) at the local vigilance office, Mohali police arrested him in an extortion and graft case. The case has been lodged against Sidhu under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act along with section 384 (extortion) and 120-b (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Phase-8 police station. Suspended assistant inspector general (AIG) of the Human Rights Cell, Malwinder Singh Sidhu

Sidhu was formally arrested in the fresh case by the local police on Tuesday. The arrest is based on an audio clip recovered from a recorder seized from Sidhu during his arrest after assaulting the DSP. The DSP was questioning Sidhu in disproportionate assets (DA) and criminal misconduct case on October 25 last year when the alleged assault took place.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

Police on January 27 booked AIG along with two other persons in the case identified as Balvir Singh, and an unidentified person.

Mohali police had recovered an Apple iPhone and an audio recorder from Sidhu. While the mobile phone was sent to Digital Laboratory, Rupnagar, for scrutiny, the recorder was handed over to the office of the deputy inspector general of police, state cybercrime, Phase 4, Mohali.

As per police sources, the recorder had an audio clip of October 13 last year in which AIG Sidhu, Balvir Singh and an unidentified person can be heard sitting together allegedly discussing a case.

Balvir after a brief discussion with the AIG demanded ₹15 lakh from the third person referred to as ‘Babbi’ to withdraw a complaint against one Ranjit Singh and Daljit Singh.

Balvir, according to the police sources, can be heard saying that ‘Babbi’ should directly pay him ₹15 lakh, following which he would also get his share.

“AIG Sidhu misused his official power and blackmailed Babbi to pay ₹15 lakh through Balvir Singh. Sidhu was formally arrested today and was produced before a local court, which sent him to three-day police custody”, a police official privy to the probe said on the condition of anonymity.