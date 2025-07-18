Punjab: Amid repeated bomb threats: CM reviews security at Golden Temple

Amid repeated threats to blow up the Golden Temple, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday asserted that security agencies and the Punjab Police are fully prepared to handle any threat, assuring that they will not allow any compromise with the security in the state. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann during the meeting with top officials of Punjab Police to review security at Golden Temple. (PTI)

“I appeal to the people of Punjab to stay alert and not fall for rumours. Religious places of all religions are sacred and venerable to us, and we are fully committed to their protection,” the chief minister posted on X after chairing a meeting with senior officers of the home department and Punjab Police to review the situation. He further said that anti-national and anti-social forces would be dealt with firmly. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has claimed to have received several emails threatening to blow up the Golden Temple since July 14.

In Amritsar, head granthi and former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh appealed to the devotees to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple without any fear.

“Local administration, the Punjab government, and central agencies are said to be working to identify and catch the culprits behind these threats. There has been no breakthrough to date. This is deeply painful and concerning”, he said.

Giani Raghbir Singh said that these emails seem to be an attempt to create fear and unrest.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA from Amritsar South Inderbir Singh Nijjar, MLA from Amritsar Central Ajay Gupta, deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar visited the Golden Temple. Nijjar said CM is in touch with them and concerned over the security of the shrine. He said the police, along with central agencies, are working to trace the elements behind the threatening emails.