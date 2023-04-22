Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gully cricket: High court Justices XI beat HC Advocates XI

Gully cricket: High court Justices XI beat HC Advocates XI

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 22, 2023 02:10 AM IST

Justices XI managed to defend the target of 75 runs. Justice XI after winning the toss and electing to bat first, scored 74 for the loss of three wickets in the stipulated 10 overs, with unbeaten justice Harkesh (19) and justice Sandeep Moudgil (16) as top scorers

Punjab and Haryana High Court Justices XI beat Punjab and Haryana High Court Advocates XI by six runs in a series of exhibition matches being organised under the Gully Cricket Tournament at the Sector-16 Cricket Stadium on Thursday night.

Players of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Justices XI and Punjab and Haryana High Court Advocates XI during the Gully Cricket Tournament at the Sector-16 Cricket Stadium on Thursday night. (HT Photo)
Players of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Justices XI and Punjab and Haryana High Court Advocates XI during the Gully Cricket Tournament at the Sector-16 Cricket Stadium on Thursday night.

Justices XI managed to defend the target of 75 runs. Justice XI after winning the toss and electing to bat first, scored 74 for the loss of three wickets in the stipulated 10 overs, with unbeaten justice Harkesh (19) and justice Sandeep Moudgil (16) as top scorers. Justice Avnish Jhingan scored 11 while justice HS Sethi got out after scoring one run. In reply, Advocates XI kicked off to a solid start with 24 runs in the first four overs on the board, but Justice XI’s bowlers dominated in the later stages that resulted in restricting Advocates XI at 68/3. The tournament is being organised by the UT Cricket Association (UTCA) and the Chandigarh Police.

UTCA president Sanjay Tandon, chief guest former test cricketer Kapil Dev, chief patron of Paralympics Committee of India Avinash Rai Khanna and justice Mahesh Grover were present at the toss.

In the exhibition matches on Friday, the Indian Revenue Services (IRS) XI lost by 13 runs to the ICAI XI.

