Punjab: Barnala police arrest three in a 2-month-old murder case

The Barnala police on Saturday said they arrested three individuals in connection with the two-month-old murder case of migrant labourer Akshay alias Shankar. The Barnala police on Saturday said they arrested three individuals in connection with the two-month-old murder case of migrant labourer Akshay alias Shankar.

Superintendent of police (SP) Ashok Kumar said that on September 1, the police received a zero FIR from the Janakinagar police station of district Purnia, Bihar, in which the victim’s parents alleged that their son, who was working with a contractor named Jagan, had been missing since July 23.

“Barnala police arrested two individuals, Bhoomi Lal and Khushi Lal, both in their 60s, from Tapa on the same day, and an FIR was registered against 11 people under various sections, including 103 and 61(2), 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” the SP said.

The labourers were putting up in a place in Draka village in Barnala.

“The arrested accused, named Jagan, was the contractor of the 10 labourers. They further revealed that the deceased Akshay, who was serving as a cook, had a fight with Jagan over the payment of ₹5,000. On July 23, the matter escalated, and Jagan, along with others, tied Akshay to a tree and strangulated him with a piece of cloth. The killers then buried the body near a drain and fled,” the SP added.

When Kumar’s family and the landlord of the house, Satnam Singh, inquired about Akshay, they were told by the accused that he had fled with their money.

“On September 11, police arrested a third suspect, Akhilesh, who, during interrogation, admitted to the murder and also revealed the location of the body. Following his directions, police recovered the remains of Akshay from a drain on September 12,” the police added.

The Tapa DSP Gurbinder Singh said manhunt is on to arrest the rest of the accused. “The court has sent the arrested accused on police remand till September 15,” he added.