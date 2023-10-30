Punjab BJP chief Jakhar terms CM Mann’s November 1 debate a gimmick

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Monday termed the November 1 debate initiated by chief minister Bhagwant Mann with opposition leaders “a gimmick”. Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar was in Ludhiana on Monday to attend a party function. (HT file photo)

Addressing reporters in Ludhiana after attending a party function, Jakhar said: “A debate in a locked hall can’t be considered a genuine discussion. It should be conducted in an open environment, allowing the people of Punjab to participate and witness the proceedings.”

Also read: Nov 1 debate: Mann says will discuss all issues after SAD seeks agenda details

Jakhar said that Mann was merely following his party, Aam Aadmi Party, convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in holding the debate in a hall. “The officers and media invited to the debate are predominantly from Delhi, which further undermines the representation of Punjab.”

Mann has invited opposition party leaders to join the debate on issues concerning the state, at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, on November 1.

Jakhar criticised the AAP government’s decision to seal the city on November 1 for the debate, highlighting the adverse impact it would have on academics. He said this was not the appropriate way to address Punjab’s issues.

On the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal row, Jakhar held Mann “solely accountable if even a drop of water is allowed to leave Punjab”.

After the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) urged the chief minister to clarify the agenda for the debate, Mann said there will be a detailed discussion on all issues of Punjab, including SYL. “Since the reorganisation of Punjab on November 1, 1966, it is very important for the state to debate on how its agriculture has become a loss-making business,” Mann said. “Punjab is struggling with water problems. We will also discuss the drug problem and how the mafia became dominant,” he added.

