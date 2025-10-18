Punjab: Blast in Ferozepur village injures couple, house reduced to rubble

A couple sustained injuries in a blast that took place at a residence in Kadma village, under Mamdot police station in Ferozepur district, on Friday evening. The blast, reportedly triggered by stored potash, completely demolished the house and damaged several nearby structures.

According to officials, the explosion occurred at the residence of Tarsem Lal alias Kali, a local grocery shop owner. The shop was located in the front portion of the house, while the family lived in the rear section. Locals reported hearing a deafening sound before witnessing the structure collapse. Preliminary information suggests a large quantity of potash was being stored inside the house, which might have ignited, causing the explosion.

Tarsem’s wife, Rani, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in Ferozepur. Both husband and wife are reported to be out of danger. The blast sent shockwaves through the neighborhood, forcing residents to evacuate their homes in fear. Police reached the spot shortly after the incident, cordoned off the area, and began an investigation. Debris removal is currently in progress.

Karan Sharma, DSP (Rural) said that a detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the blast. Meanwhile, local authorities have appealed to residents not to store firecrackers or other flammable materials in their homes, especially ahead of the festive season.