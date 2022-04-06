Punjab Bonsai Exhibition kicks off in Ludhiana
Gurmeet Singh Kular, president Fico (Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation) inaugurated the Punjab Bonsai Exhibition at Step (Science & Technology Entrepreneurs’ Park), Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, here on Wednesday.
This is the first exhibition on Bonsai in Punjab being organised for two days.
‘Bonsai’ is the Japanese art of growing ornamental, artificially dwarfed varieties of trees and shrubs in pots. The purpose of bonsai is primarily contemplation for the pleasant exercise of effort and ingenuity for the grower, bonsai is not intended for production of food or for medicine. Instead, bonsai practice focuses on long-term cultivation and shaping of one or more small trees growing in a container. Bonsai not only promotes the care for the nature, but it also boosts a sense of responsibility against the deforestation.
Many species of Bursera Fagaroides, Premna Microphylla, Bengali Peepal, multiple breeds of Picus, etc were on display.
Kular said Bonsai is an amazing art of creating a miniature of a tree,which takes much time and effort and it is a great art for preservation of trees and boosting up the indoor oxygen level.
He congratulated the organisers for the initiative.
Ludhiana traders flay AAP over ‘tall claims’
Lambasting the Aam Aadmi Party for its alleged failure in fulfilling the pre-poll promises made to the public regarding 300 units free power , cheaper power and 24/7 power supply, traders under the banner of Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal and Business Bachao Manch staged a protest against the state government near Mata Rani chowk on Wednesday.
Ludhiana | College teachers term enrolment drive a futile exercise
While the state education department is counting on college teachers to increase enrolment in the upcoming academic year, the latter are not too pleased with the assignment. The teachers have been asked by the education department to tour schools in the district to encourage Class-12 students to apply at their respective colleges, but they say it is a futile exercise.
Ludhiana | Samaj Sewa Society stages protest over ‘illegal conversion’ of LIG flats into commercial units
Alleging illegal conversion of LIG flats into commercial shops in Dugri phase-2 and failure of authorities in providing information regarding allotment of 14 LIG flats in the area, members of Samaj Sewa Society staged a protest outside the office of Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority, Ferozepur road, on Wednesday. Accusing GLADA officials of corruption, the protesters said the officials are not even providing information about the 14 LIG flats under Right to Information.
Ban on construction at night put on hold till May 31
Mumbai At the review meeting with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray raised the issue of the ban on construction works after 10 pm, imposed by the Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey. BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal requested the state government to put such restrictions on hold as it was affecting the disposal of debris from the sites. Mumbai has 450 sites where the debris is generated due to the ongoing infrastructure projects.
MC employees’ union demand regularisation of contractual staff
Seeking regularisation of contractual employees, municipal corporation employees' union, Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee, submitted memorandum with mayor Balkar Sandhu at MC Zone A office on Wednesday. The employees led by chairperson Ashwani Sahota and president Jasdev Sekhon said Congress government had issued notification for regularisation of around 3,000 employees, including sweepers, drivers etc, but the orders have not been implemented at ground level.
