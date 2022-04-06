Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Bonsai Exhibition kicks off in Ludhiana
Punjab Bonsai Exhibition kicks off in Ludhiana

Punjab Bonsai Exhibition at Step (Science & Technology Entrepreneurs’ Park), Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana, is the first exhibition on Bonsai in Punjab being organised for two days
Many species of Bursera Fagaroides, Premna Microphylla, Bengali Peepal, multiple breeds of Picus, etc were on displayed at the Punjab Bonsai Exhibition in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 11:36 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Gurmeet Singh Kular, president Fico (Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation) inaugurated the Punjab Bonsai Exhibition at Step (Science & Technology Entrepreneurs’ Park), Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, here on Wednesday.

This is the first exhibition on Bonsai in Punjab being organised for two days.

‘Bonsai’ is the Japanese art of growing ornamental, artificially dwarfed varieties of trees and shrubs in pots. The purpose of bonsai is primarily contemplation for the pleasant exercise of effort and ingenuity for the grower, bonsai is not intended for production of food or for medicine. Instead, bonsai practice focuses on long-term cultivation and shaping of one or more small trees growing in a container. Bonsai not only promotes the care for the nature, but it also boosts a sense of responsibility against the deforestation.

Many species of Bursera Fagaroides, Premna Microphylla, Bengali Peepal, multiple breeds of Picus, etc were on display.

Kular said Bonsai is an amazing art of creating a miniature of a tree,which takes much time and effort and it is a great art for preservation of trees and boosting up the indoor oxygen level.

He congratulated the organisers for the initiative.

