Punjab cabinet passes resolution for special Vidhan Sabha session on June 19, 20

The Punjab cabinet on Saturday passed a resolution to convene a special Vidhan Sabha session on June 19 and 20. Punjab cabinet passed a resolution for special Vidhan Sabha session on June 19, 20. (HT File)

Briefing the media at Mansa after a meeting of the state cabinet, chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann said the business advisory committee would finalise the agenda.

The CM clarified that the monsoon session would be held in due time and the special session would handle certain important issues of Punjab.

Notably, the Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Centre governments have been at loggerheads over the suspension of Punjab’s Rural Development Fund (RDF) and reduction of the mandi fee.

It marked the third occasion that the cabinet meeting was held out of the state capital of Chandigarh. The AAP government earlier held similar meetings in Ludhiana and Jalandhar.

Mann told mediapersons that the cabinet had approved the regularisation of 14,239 teachers and education providers, adding that the terms and conditions for pay scale, increments and leaves etc would be tabled in the assembly soon.

Expressing concern over chit-fund scams, the CM said the state wants stricter punishment for those involved in duping people of their hard-earned money.

“Today, the cabinet approved an amendment under which the convicts would be sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment. Chit fund scam by promoters of Pearl group caused a huge loss to common men. Our government is committed to bringing justice and properties of the culprits would be sold to compensate the investors who were duped by the group,” Mann said.

The cabinet also approved enhancing compensation from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh in case life is lost due to stray animals.