Punjab CM launches KBC-style statewide youth quiz; 1-crore grand prize up for grabs

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday launched “Punjab Da Crorepati”, a first-of-its-kind statewide youth quiz competition, aimed at channelising the energy of youngsters toward knowledge and learning, with a grand prize of ₹1 crore for the taking.

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and chief minister Bhagwant Mann at the maiden convocation of Shaheed Bhagat Singh University in Ferozepur on Saturday. (HT)

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Open to Punjab residents aged 15 to 30 years, the competition will reward the winner with ₹1 crore, four runners-up with ₹10 lakh each and eight other leaderboard toppers with ₹5 lakh each, while over 10,000 participants will receive prizes.

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Announcing the initiative, Mann said his government wanted books in the hands of youngsters because the pen shaped the destiny of a nation and will stand with them at every step, asserting that the success of the youth was Punjab’s true progress.

Urging youngsters to register in maximum numbers, Mann said the “Punjab Da Crorepati” initiative would provide an exciting opportunity to learn, enhance their knowledge and win substantial cash rewards.

Outlining the quiz format, he said, “There will be questions like the TV quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. Participants will have to answer multiple-choice questions, each carrying four options, of which only one will be correct.”

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{{^usCountry}} The competition will comprise 11 rounds, with the first nine rounds to be conducted online on November 21, 23, 25, 27 and 29, followed by December 1, 3, 5 and 7. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The competition will comprise 11 rounds, with the first nine rounds to be conducted online on November 21, 23, 25, 27 and 29, followed by December 1, 3, 5 and 7. {{/usCountry}}

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The 10th round will be organised physically across all 23 districts of Punjab on December 9, providing participants an opportunity to represent their respective districts in the race toward the grand finale.

The competition will culminate in a grand state-level finale on December 17, featuring the 23 district winners, with the winner taking home the coveted ₹1 crore cash prize.

Registration for the competition opens on November 14 and closes on November 28, 2026.

The chief minister said, “The question bank will comprise approximately 50,000 questions covering Punjab’s history, culture, geography, mathematics and information related to the Punjab government. The questions will also follow the pattern of competitive examinations for various government posts.

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“This initiative will help youngsters enhance their general knowledge and prepare for future competitive examinations while enjoying the excitement of the competition,” he added.

Exhorts youth to move beyond conventional career choices

The chief minister also addressed the maiden convocation of Shaheed Bhagat Singh University Ferozepur, in the presence of governor Gulab Chand Kataria, where he called upon Punjab’s youth to move beyond conventional career choices and become entrepreneurs, professionals and sportspersons.

Mann said his government was reshaping the state’s development agenda by placing education, technical learning, skill development and sports at its core.

He said government had allocated 26% of its budget to education and ₹1,794 crore to sports, asserting that investment in young people was essential to building a progressive Punjab.

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Congratulating the graduating students, Mann urged them to remain connected with their roots, acknowledge the sacrifices of their parents and teachers, and contribute to society. He said the university, established in 2021 over 98 acres, had enrolled more than 2,600 students, with its strength expected to double by next year.