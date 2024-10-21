Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab CM must compensate rice millers, says leader of Opposition

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 21, 2024 07:42 AM IST

Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa says rice millers of the state have been staring at an estimated ₹6,000-crore loss. According to rice millers, CM Mann proposed transporting Punjab’s paddy to distant states like West Bengal and Kerala for milling, says Bajwa.

Blaming the state government for “mismanagement” amid the rice procurement crisis, leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday said chief minister Bhagwant Mann should immediately compensate Punjab’s rice millers, who are staring at an estimated 6,000-crore loss. Bajwa termed CM Mann’s “Plan B” for paddy milling as “Plan Bluff,” accusing the CM of attempting to “mislead” public and drive a wedge between farmers and rice millers.

Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa blamed the hybrid PR-126 paddy variety, claiming it yields only 62-kg rice per quintal whereas traditional varieties produce 67 kg.
Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa blamed the hybrid PR-126 paddy variety, claiming it yields only 62-kg rice per quintal whereas traditional varieties produce 67 kg.

Bajwa, in a statement, said that according to rice millers, CM Mann proposed transporting Punjab’s paddy to distant states like West Bengal and Kerala for milling. “It’s absurd, both logistically and financially,” he said, adding that the CM was attempting to intimidate the rice millers.

Bajwa blamed the hybrid PR-126 paddy variety, claiming it yields only 62-kg rice per quintal whereas traditional varieties produce 67 kg. He said Mann promoted this variety without ensuring proper yield testing.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On