Punjab CM office graft charges: CBI questions Ghuman for second time

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s officer on special duty (OSD) Rajbir Singh Ghuman on Monday appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the second time in connection with a case related to alleged corruption in the Chief Minister’s Office.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s officer on special duty (OSD) Rajbir Singh Ghuman on Monday appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the second time in connection with a case related to alleged corruption in the Chief Minister’s Office. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

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The investigating agency questioned Ghuman for nearly five hours during this appearance, after grilling him for six hours on Friday. The CBI has summoned him again on October 22 for further questioning.

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Ghuman is among the accused in the case pertaining to alleged corruption in appointments, transfers and policy decisions in the Punjab government.

Earlier this week, he secured interim protection from arrest from the Supreme Court, which restrained the CBI from taking any coercive action.

On October 5, the CBI registered a case against Ghuman and five others — Nitin Gohal, Jitin Gohal, Dr Romi Raja Mahajan, Bir Devinder and Khanna-based rice mill owner RS Nagra — following directions from the Punjab and Haryana high court. The agency subsequently conducted searches at multiple locations, including the chief minister’s camp office and Ghuman’s residence.

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{{^usCountry}} The agency has been asked to submit its investigation report before the high court by December 4. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agency has been asked to submit its investigation report before the high court by December 4. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the CBI FIR, the network allegedly collected crores in cash and real estate in exchange for influencing IAS/IPS postings, policy and administrative decisions, leaking confidential government files, facilitating arms licences, and clearing commercial projects.

The agency is examining records and files relating to various government departments as part of its probe.