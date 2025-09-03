Punjab declared disaster-hit, over 1,200 villages flooded

Faced with the worst floods in nearly four decades, Punjab has been declared a disaster-affected state by the government. NDRF teams carrying out rescue operations in a flood-affected area of Punjab on Tuesday. (X)

Chief secretary KAP Sinha, who is also the chairman of the state executive committee constituted under the Disaster Management Act, 2025, on Wednesday authorised the district magistrates to issue requisite orders under Section 34 of the Act in the event of a threatening disaster situation.

According to the order, more than 1,200 villages and lakhs of people have been affected, as heavy monsoon rains, coupled with the release of water from dams, have caused extensive flooding in many districts of the state.

“With the situation still evolving, there is a grave concern that conditions may deteriorate in the coming days,” the chief secretary’s order said.

At present, 3.75 lakh acres of farmland, primarily paddy fields, remain submerged under floodwater, leading to crop losses weeks before harvest.

In the order, the chief secretary directed all district disaster management authorities (DDMAs) to take prompt and adequate measures to provide relief to the affected population.

“All line departments of the state will strictly adhere to their designated emergency support functions and take necessary actions to ensure timely and effective emergency response,” according to the instructions. These departments have also been asked to ensure presence of their employees on duties assigned to them without fail regardless of weekdays or weekends.

All departments and DDMAs have been asked to ensure smooth movement of people, goods, and essential services within their respective jurisdictions. “The public works department, water resources department, and PSPCL have been directed to urgent measures to restore their respective services on a war footing,” the chief secretary directed. Similarly, instructions have also been issued to telecom service providers to ensure immediate restoration and uninterrupted maintenance of mobile and landline connectivity across the state on a war-footing. Panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies have been directed to take all necessary measures for emergency response, restoration, and relief in the affected areas, and extend full assistance to the DDMAs and state departments.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting the release of ₹60,000 crore of pending funds from the Government of India and a revision of compensation norms for farmers from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF). He proposed raising the compensation from the existing ₹15,000 per acre to ₹50,000 per acre. “While substantial funds are available in SDRF, the norms prescribed under the guidelines of the Union home ministry remain grossly inadequate to compensate farmers, livestock owners, and vulnerable communities for the scale of their losses,” he wrote on Sunday.