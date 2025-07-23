Search
Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Punjab: Drone carrying heroin seized near Indo-Pak border

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Published on: Jul 23, 2025 07:50 am IST

According to a BSF spokesperson, the operation was launched after a suspicious drone was spotted near Hazara Ram Singh Wala village, under the Border Outpost Jodha Wala, in Jalalabad sector

The Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint operation with Fazilka police seized a drone with 571 grams of heroin near the Indo-Pak border in Fazilka district on Tuesday.

According to the BSF, 571 grams of heroin was seized from near the Indo-Pak border. (HT)
According to the BSF, 571 grams of heroin was seized from near the Indo-Pak border. (HT)

According to a BSF spokesperson, the operation was launched after a suspicious drone was spotted near Hazara Ram Singh Wala village, under the Border Outpost (BOP) Jodha Wala, in the Jalalabad sector.

“Upon noticing the drone, local police quickly sealed the area, and BSF along with Fazilka police conducted a coordinated search. During the operation, the drone and several packets of heroin were recovered,” the BSF spokesperson said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing to uncover the network behind the cross-border drug smuggling attempt.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Drone carrying heroin seized near Indo-Pak border
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On