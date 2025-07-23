Punjab: Drone carrying heroin seized near Indo-Pak border

The Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint operation with Fazilka police seized a drone with 571 grams of heroin near the Indo-Pak border in Fazilka district on Tuesday. According to the BSF, 571 grams of heroin was seized from near the Indo-Pak border. (HT)

According to a BSF spokesperson, the operation was launched after a suspicious drone was spotted near Hazara Ram Singh Wala village, under the Border Outpost (BOP) Jodha Wala, in the Jalalabad sector.

“Upon noticing the drone, local police quickly sealed the area, and BSF along with Fazilka police conducted a coordinated search. During the operation, the drone and several packets of heroin were recovered,” the BSF spokesperson said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing to uncover the network behind the cross-border drug smuggling attempt.