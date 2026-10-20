Punjab eyes 2,000-cr private investment near dams, identifies 477 acres for eco-tourism hubs

Two weeks after approving the Ranjitgarh Development Authority (RDA) Bill, 2026, for the planned, sustainable and ecotourism-oriented development of the Ranjit Sagar Dam and Shahpur Kandi Dam areas, the Punjab government has identified 476.87 acres for tourism hubs and is looking to attract ₹2,000 crore in private investment.

Two weeks after approving the Ranjitgarh Development Authority (RDA) Bill, 2026, for the planned, sustainable and ecotourism-oriented development of the Ranjit Sagar Dam and Shahpur Kandi Dam areas, the Punjab government has identified 476.87 acres for tourism hubs and is looking to attract ₹2,000 crore in private investment.

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The proposed projects range from eco-villages and luxury hospitality facilities to wellness centres, water sports and adventure tourism, with hospitality majors Club Mahindra, Taj, ITC and Oberoi among the prospective investors.

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The state cabinet, at its meeting on October 5 chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, approved the Bill to establish a statutory authority for integrated development of the two dam regions.

The RDA, under the administrative control of the department of tourism and cultural affairs, is envisaged as the nodal body for planned development of the region as an ecotourism destination while ensuring environmental sustainability. It will have administrative, financial and regulatory powers to oversee land management, project implementation and destination governance, according to the chief minister’s office.

The chief minister will chair the authority, with the tourism and cultural affairs minister as vice-chairman. An executive committee headed by the chief secretary will oversee its day-to-day functioning and ensure coordination among the departments concerned.

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{{^usCountry}} Both the Ranjit Sagar Dam and the Shahpur Kandi Dam project are located on the Ravi in Pathankot district, near the Jammu and Kashmir border. The region’s reservoirs, waterfronts and surrounding natural landscapes offer scope for tourism development, with the government seeking to attract private investment to create hospitality and recreational infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both the Ranjit Sagar Dam and the Shahpur Kandi Dam project are located on the Ravi in Pathankot district, near the Jammu and Kashmir border. The region’s reservoirs, waterfronts and surrounding natural landscapes offer scope for tourism development, with the government seeking to attract private investment to create hospitality and recreational infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

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A senior officer from the tourism department said, “We have identified 476.87 acres across several locations. These include 99.1 acres at Ranjit Sagar Dam, 10.17 acres in the Southern Pocket, 3.32 acres in an additional pocket, 56.2 acres at Niloh Tikka Palangi, 20.4 acres at Kulara and Niloh Tikka Jatoli, and 112.98 acres of lakefront land at Phangota village”.

The proposed facilities include eco-villages, serviced apartments, convention centres, high-end hospitality projects, golf villas, wellness centres, botanical gardens, interpretation centres, boating facilities, water sports complexes and eco-resorts. The plan also envisages nature trails, forest eco-lodges, riverside retreats, houseboats, cruise terminals, dolphin safaris, mountain biking, glamping and adventure zones.

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Separately, 150 acres at Shahpur Kandi township and adjoining sites, owned by the department of water resources, Punjab, have been identified for tourism-related development. Proposed projects include a senior citizen active-living complex and hospital, a dam museum, cafeteria, conference facilities, a hotel and an eco-resort, besides nature trails, boat services to Mukteshwar Temple and a water sports complex.

The document records interest from four to five private-sector entities and names Club Mahindra, Taj, ITC and Oberoi among the prospective investors. However, the proposals remain at a preliminary stage, with departmental clearances and investment plans yet to be finalised.

The RDA is expected to provide an institutional framework for coordinating land management, infrastructure development and project execution across the two dam regions. The proposed investment and individual projects will depend on the requisite approvals and private-sector participation.

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