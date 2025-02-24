Punjab faces cotton diversification challenge ahead of sowing season

As the cotton sowing season approaches in April, Punjab faces a challenge in diversifying its kharif crop, with no dedicated plan yet in place. Cotton acreage in Punjab has been on a steady decline since 2021-22, hitting the lowest of 95,000 hectares in 2024. (HT File)

Cotton acreage in Punjab has been on a steady decline since 2021-22, hitting the lowest of 95,000 hectares in 2024. Punjab agriculture director Jaswant Singh said efforts are being made to encourage farmers to return to cotton cultivation, with the government standing in support.

“The last four kharif seasons have been extremely challenging for cotton farmers, with acreage shrinking significantly. Pest attacks have escalated input costs, making farmers hesitant due to economic concerns. However, we aim to increase cotton acreage to 1.5 lakh hectares in the 2025-26 season,” said Singh.

Despite the declining trend, the state has not yet introduced a concrete plan to incentivise farmers in the semi-arid districts of the south Malwa region, many of whom have shifted to water-intensive rice farming over the past four years.

“We will ensure timely canal water supply for irrigation during summer. The subsidy on cotton seeds is also expected to continue. Additionally, we have started the annual exercise of mass weed removal and safe disposal of cotton straws in the cotton-growing districts,” Singh added.

Cotton sowing will begin soon after the rabi crop harvest of wheat and mustard in April, and experts at Punjab Agricultural University recommend completing sowing by May 15.

Data shows a steady decline in Punjab’s cotton acreage. in 2021, it was 2.52 lakh hectares, 2.48 lakh hectares in 2022, 1.73 lakh hectares in 2023 and it plunged to 95,000 hectares in 2004, the lowest ever.

In 2020, Punjab recorded a bumper cotton production of about 50 lakh quintals, but multiple challenges over the following years drove farmers away from the crop, particularly in the southwest belt of the state.

Progressive cotton grower Baldev Singh from Bajak village in Bathinda expressed optimism about a shift back to cotton, especially after difficulties in paddy procurement in 2024.

“If the chief minister ensures timely seed availability and canal water supply, we still have two months to prepare, and cotton acreage can be regained,” he said.

Bathinda chief agriculture officer Jagsir Singh attributed the sharp decline in cotton cultivation to pest infestations, unfavourable climatic conditions, and irrigation challenges.

“Irrigation issues over the last four seasons led to economic losses for cotton farmers, prompting them to switch to paddy cultivation where tubewell irrigation was available. Now, we are working to bring them back to cotton farming,” he added.