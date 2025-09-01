Punjab floods: Woman dies in roof collapse in Sangrur

A woman died, while her daughter was injured, after the roof of a house collapsed in the Sangatpura village in Sangrur following heavy rain that started at around 4 am in the morning on Sunday. A woman died, while her daughter was injured, after the roof of a house collapsed in the Sangatpura village in Sangrur following heavy rain that started at around 4 am in the morning on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Karamjit Kaur, 60, while her daughter, Mandeep Kaur, 35, sustained injuries to her head and arm and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Sangrur.

According to the village sarpanch, Harpal Singh, the roof collapsed at approximately 8:30 am while the family was awake. Two of the ladies were trapped under the debris.

“Villagers immediately rushed to the aid and pulled the victims from the debris. When the incident happened, the deceased lady and her daughter were sitting in the room. They were rushed to the hospital, where the mother died while her daughter was receiving treatment,” Singh said.

SDM Suba Singh said that the injured woman was first taken to Lehra hospital before being shifted to the Sangrur hospital. “She is stable now,” he said. He added that the process to provide compensation has been initiated, and the family will be given assistance as per the rules.