Punjab: From jobs to reforms, govt committed to public welfare: Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the AAP government is committed to the welfare of the people and in the coming days will take several pro-people decisions for the benefit of all. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Malerkotla on Friday. (HT)

Addressing the gathering after dedicating newly constructed tehsil complexes at Ahmedgarh and Amargarh subdivisions in Malerkotla, Mann said these two new buildings are part of his government’s commitment to ensure judicious utilisation of taxpayers’ money for their welfare.

The CM said that such buildings are being constructed while keeping in view the future needs of people. “The state government has introduced path-breaking revenue reforms in the form of Easy Registry and Easy Jamabandi to facilitate the people by providing these services at their doorsteps. And such initiatives will help the government to serve the people in a better manner,’ Mann said.

Mann said that while ₹6.36 crore has been spent to construct the tehsil complex at Amargarh, ₹6.86 crore has been spent on the new building at Ahmedgarh.

Amargarh Tehsil complex, which spans over a total of 27,000 square feet, includes the sub-divisional magistrate’s office, a courtroom, a large hall and 26 cabins, he added.

Likewise, the chief minister said that equipped with modern facilities, the new tehsil complex at Ahmedgarh has been constructed over 2.39 acres of land.

This three-storey tehsil complex houses the offices of the SDM, courtroom, tehsildar, naib tehsildar, staff rooms, registration counters and other departments, he added.

The CM said that the focus of his government is to ensure that youth become job givers instead of job seekers.

“This is the need of the hour to carve out a progressive and prosperous Punjab by the proactive involvement of the youth,” Mann said, adding that his government has given more than 55,000 jobs in the last 36 months of its tenure.

Mann reiterated that there would be no mercy for the people involved in the drug trade. “The drug trade was patronised by those who were elected by the people to serve them. The AAP government has put these leaders behind bars,” he said.

The chief minister shared that on Monday, the government introduced the Punjab Prevention of Crime Against Religious Scriptures Bill, 2025 in the vidhan sabha, aimed at giving stringent punishment for those committing such heinous crimes.