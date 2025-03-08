Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab got investments worth 8,000 cr for projects under AIF

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 08, 2025 09:32 AM IST

Punjab horticulture minister Mohinder Bhagat said loans amounting to ₹5,161 crore have been sanctioned, out of which, ₹4,580 crore has been disbursed by various lending institutions.

Horticulture minister Mohinder Bhagat on Friday said that Punjab has attracted investments worth over 8,000 crore through 21,740 sanctioned projects under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) scheme.

Punjab has attracted investments worth over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8,000 crore through 21,740 sanctioned projects under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) scheme. (Punjab Police - X)
Punjab has attracted investments worth over 8,000 crore through 21,740 sanctioned projects under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) scheme. (Punjab Police - X)

He said loans amounting to 5,161 crore have been sanctioned, out of which, 4,580 crore has been disbursed by various lending institutions. “Punjab now holds the top rank among 35 states and UTs in terms of the highest number of sanctioned projects under the scheme,” he said at a state-level AIF conclave held at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA), Chandigarh to review progress. Mohammad Tayyab, secretary, horticulture & soil and water conservation, was also present.

The AIF scheme was launched by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India, in July 2020 to develop post-harvest management infrastructure across agriculture and horticulture value chains.

Bhagat said that Ludhiana, Bathinda, Fazilka, Sangrur and Patiala are among the leading districts in Punjab benefiting from the AIF scheme. The scheme has supported the establishment of cold storage units, processing centres, custom hiring centres, warehouses, sorting and grading units and solar panels on existing agricultural infrastructure.

The minister also acknowledged Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank for approving loans within 60 days. He specifically awarded the SBI for sanctioning 1,598 crore, which accounts for 31% of Punjab’s total under AIF.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On