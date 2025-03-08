Punjab got investments worth 8,000 cr for projects under AIF

Horticulture minister Mohinder Bhagat on Friday said that Punjab has attracted investments worth over ₹8,000 crore through 21,740 sanctioned projects under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) scheme. Punjab has attracted investments worth over ₹ 8,000 crore through 21,740 sanctioned projects under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) scheme. (Punjab Police - X)

He said loans amounting to ₹5,161 crore have been sanctioned, out of which, ₹4,580 crore has been disbursed by various lending institutions. “Punjab now holds the top rank among 35 states and UTs in terms of the highest number of sanctioned projects under the scheme,” he said at a state-level AIF conclave held at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA), Chandigarh to review progress. Mohammad Tayyab, secretary, horticulture & soil and water conservation, was also present.

The AIF scheme was launched by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India, in July 2020 to develop post-harvest management infrastructure across agriculture and horticulture value chains.

Bhagat said that Ludhiana, Bathinda, Fazilka, Sangrur and Patiala are among the leading districts in Punjab benefiting from the AIF scheme. The scheme has supported the establishment of cold storage units, processing centres, custom hiring centres, warehouses, sorting and grading units and solar panels on existing agricultural infrastructure.

The minister also acknowledged Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank for approving loans within 60 days. He specifically awarded the SBI for sanctioning ₹1,598 crore, which accounts for 31% of Punjab’s total under AIF.