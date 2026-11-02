Punjab govt transfers 1,291 crore to 37 lakh women

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced that ₹1,291 crore in financial assistance had been transferred to the bank accounts of 37.43 lakh women under the Mukh Mantri Mawan-Dheeyan Satkar Yojana.

Mann said there were no household-based restrictions, allowing every eligible woman in a family to receive the benefit independently. (HT)

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Addressing a gathering at Abohar in Fazilka district, Mann said as of October 29, over 80 lakh women had already registered under the scheme, and the government was working towards its ambitious target of covering 1 crore women.

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He said there were no household-based restrictions, allowing every eligible woman in a family to receive the benefit independently.

The government had earlier disbursed ₹2,643.71 crore to 76.35 lakh women since the first release on July 1. With Sunday’s transfer, the cumulative assistance stood at ₹3,934.80 crore, according to Mann. The next instalment is scheduled for December 1, followed by a payment on January 1 covering three months’ assistance. The scheme is expected to involve an annual outlay of ₹12,000 crore at full coverage.

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{{^usCountry}} Mann said 1,37,723 Satkar Sakhis facilitating registrations would receive incentives worth ₹51.30 crore, while Anganwadi workers involved in the process would get ₹25 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mann said 1,37,723 Satkar Sakhis facilitating registrations would receive incentives worth ₹51.30 crore, while Anganwadi workers involved in the process would get ₹25 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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Highlighting the government’s performance, Mann said 70,685 government jobs had been provided on merit, more than 90% of households were receiving 300 units of free electricity monthly, and 54 lakh health cards had been issued under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana.

He claimed that government school students qualifying for NEET had increased from 80 in 2021 to 882 in 2026, attributing the improvement to teacher training and Schools of Eminence.

On irrigation, Mann said canal coverage had increased from 26% to 80% since his government assumed office, with the irrigated area rising from 20.89 lakh acres in 2022 to 60.30 lakh acres.

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Canal water had reached 1,587 villages that had previously remained deprived of the facility, he added. The government had spent ₹7,200 crore on expanding the canal network. He also cited the renovation of 45,000 km of roads and construction of 3,100 sports stadiums.

Meanwhile, Fazilka police detained Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar, his supporters and four members of the family of murder victim Ajay Kumar when they attempted to meet Mann during his visit.

Jakhar, accompanied by the mayor, was seeking to apprise the chief minister of the family’s grievances and demand justice in the murder case. Police stopped them near the Civil Hospital.

Questioning the action, Jakhar accused the government of adopting a “dictatorial attitude” and said a grieving family was being denied an opportunity to meet the chief minister.

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