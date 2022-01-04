Punjab govt trying to book Majithia in another fake case: YAD chief

Youth Akali Dal (YAD) president Parambans Singh Romana on Tuesday alleged that the Congress-led government in Punjab was trying to register another “false case” against former minister and senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who is wanted in a drugs case registered against him last month.

A bail petition filed by Majithia is listed for hearing in the Punjab and Haryana high court for Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Romana alleged that the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party were doing politics on drugs and were playing a “fixed match” to defame the Shiromani Akali Dal. He also alleged that the state government was coercing a senior vigilance officer to register another case against Majithia.

Denying the allegation that Majithia was absconding, Romana said that the former minister was availing his right to seek anticipatory bail as provided in the constitution. He said even Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu had availed the opportunity to seek anticipatory bail in a road rage case.

