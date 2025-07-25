Punjab guv rushed to PGI after minor fall, stable

Chandigarh: Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, 80, was rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on Thursday following a minor fall. Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, 80, was rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on Thursday following a minor fall.

He received prompt evaluation and care from a team of senior specialists at PGI, led by head of orthopaedic surgery department Dr Vijay G. Goni, and Dr Rohit Manoj from the department of cardiology, said an official spokesperson of PGIMER.

After a thorough clinical assessment and investigations, he was found to be in stable condition with no immediate concerns. He is currently under observation and is expected to resume his routine activities soon, the spokesperson said.

PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal and deputy director (administration) Pankaj Rai also called on the governor and extended wishes for his speedy recovery.

On June 13, Kataria and his wife Anita Kataria were rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) in Shimla after experiencing uneasiness at their summer residence, Hem Kunj. After conducting thorough medical examinations, doctors attributed their uneasiness to high-altitude sickness, likely caused by a sudden shift from the scorching heat of the plains — where temperatures topped 40°C—to Shimla’s much cooler climate, over 10°C lower than in Chandigarh.